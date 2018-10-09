Congresswoman Wilson Helps Bahamian Access Medical Treatment in the U.S.

MIAMI – On Tuesday, October 9, Congresswoman Frederica S. Wilson will accompany Taranique Thurston to Jackson Memorial Hospital where she will receive treatment for a critical brain cyst.

Thurston was referred to the hospital after being diagnosed with this life-threatening medical condition.

Although born in the Bahamas to a Bahamian father, a gap in the country’s laws has barred her from claiming citizenship. Because she was considered stateless, and therefore unable to get a passport, she also could not secure the necessary travel allowance to seek treatment in the United States.

After learning of this dilemma, Congresswoman Wilson reached out to Bahamian officials and the U.S. State Department to help secure an expedited travel document.

“I am relieved that Taranique will finally be able to access the care she desperately needs. My heart breaks for this young woman who has already endured so much. This scenario is every parent’s nightmare,” said Congresswoman Wilson.

“I am happy that Taranique will now receive the best possible care while in Miami and I wish her a clean bill of health.”