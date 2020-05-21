Congresswoman Wilson Speaks Out on Governor DeSantis’ Flawed Coronavirus Response

MIAMI – Today, Congresswoman Wilson issued the following statement about Governor Ron DeSantis’ handling of the COVID-19 pandemic:

“It has been rumored that Governor DeSantis does not want people to receive the unemployment insurance benefits provided in the CARES Act and has indicated that he believes that getting $875 per week would cause them to never go back to work, assuming that amount is more than their normal weekly pay.

In his mean-spirited, hateful way he has blamed Florida’s jobless for their inability to access state and deferral unemployment benefits and is allowing individuals and families to needlessly suffer based on rumors and inuendo that he himself has created through a prism of racism and disrespect for underclass workers.

“I also am outraged by the firing of former Department of Health employee, Rebekah Jones, for her refusal to manipulate Florida’s coronavirus data to support the state’s plans to reopen. It cannot be overemphasized how vital it is to have the facts and prioritize Floridians’ health above anything else. The governor’s attempts to justify the firing is an appalling act of trying to defend the indefensible.”