Congresswoman Lee Applauds 9th Circuit Decision on Trump Executive Order

Washington, DC – Congresswoman Barbara Lee released the following statement in response to the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals upholding the stay on the Trump administration’s executive order targeting refugees:

“People across the country have come together to reject and resist the Trump Administration’s hateful, xenophobic executive order – and now the courts have affirmed the resistance.

The 9th Circuit Court of Appeals’ decision to sustain the stay on the executive order is in line with our American values, constitutional protections, and national security interests.

“President Trump’s Muslim ban betrays our national principles and undermines our standing in the world. As a proud nation of immigrants, we cannot and will not turn our backs on refugees fleeing violence and oppression. I applaud the 9th Circuit for sending a clear message today: in America, refugees are welcome.”