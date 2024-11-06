Congresswoman Frederica Wilson Re-elected to Congress

MIAMI — Today, Congresswoman Frederica Wilson (FL-24) released the following statement on her election victory and reelection to Congress:

“I am deeply honored by the trust my community has placed in me to serve another term in Congress. I am more committed than ever to tackling the issues that matter most to South Florida, including fighting for quality education, safeguarding reproductive freedom, confronting racial disparities, addressing our property insurance crisis, combating climate change, protecting LGBTQI+ rights, strengthening our infrastructure, tackling inflation and lowering everyday costs—regardless of who holds the White House. Everywhere I go in South Florida, people tell me they’re feeling the strain of rising everyday expenses, housing, and property insurance, and I’m committed to making these issues a top priority in the next Congress. These next two years will be pivotal in shaping our nation and South Florida’s future, and I am ready to be the champion our people need.”

“Over the course of my career, I’ve worn many hats, from a schoolteacher, school principal, school board member, state lawmaker, and now a member of Congress. But one thing has never changed: my resolve to stand up for our community. ‘Fight, Freddy, fight’ has always been my mantra, and I’ll bring that fighting spirit to Congress every single day until I have no soles left in my shoes to fight. As the late Congresswoman Shirley Chisholm said, I’m unbought and unbossed and will never back down from a fight for my community. I’m fired up and ready to go, and I’m grateful to live in and serve the people of South Florida every single day.”