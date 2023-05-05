Congresswoman Frederica S. Wilson to Accept Director’s Community Leadership Award

MIAMI – South Florida Congresswoman Frederica S. Wilson will accept the FBI Director’s Community Leadership Award (DCLA) during a ceremony on May 5th at FBI Headquarters in Washington D.C. on behalf of the 5000 Role Models of Excellence Project (5000 Role Models).

The award recognizes 5000 Role Models’ mission providing minority male students with an opportunity to be mentored by caring adult male professionals. Founded by Congresswoman Wilson, the organization’s goal is to intervene in the lives of these students and to provide them with alternatives that will lead them away from a life of crime and violence.

FBI Miami nominated 5000 Role Models for the DCLA during a ceremony on March 10, 2023.

Each year, the Director’s Community Leadership Awards recognizes leaders from around the country who have demonstrated outstanding contributions to their local communities through service. The FBI is grateful for the work of each of these individuals and organizations.