Congressional Black Caucus Foundation: A Tribute to Waters

TAMARAC – Commissioner Marlon D. Bolton recently attended the 54th Annual Congressional Black Caucus Foundation (CBCF) Conference in Washington, D.C. There, he presented a heartfelt tribute to the legendary Congresswoman Maxine Waters. Bolton was joined on stage by Grammy Award-winning music producer Aaron Lindsey. Additionally, fellow elected officials from across the country joined him during the “Young Black and Gifted” session led by Waters.

The CBCF conference is a premier event that brings together leaders, policymakers, elected officials, and influencers. It addresses critical issues affecting African American communities. This year’s conference featured a range of sessions, workshops, and networking opportunities. These were focused on empowering Black youth and promoting civic engagement.

Commissioner Bolton, known for his passionate advocacy, praised Congresswoman Waters’ tireless commitment to social justice and human rights.

“I’m honored to celebrate the legacy of Congresswoman Maxine Waters, a trailblazer who has dedicated her life to fighting for equality and justice,” Bolton said. “Her leadership inspires us to continue pushing for positive change in our communities.”

Empowering Young People

Aaron Lindsey, a renowned music producer and songwriter, has worked with top artists and has been recognized for his contributions to the music industry. His presence at the conference highlighted the importance of arts and culture in empowering young people.

“Young Black and Gifted” Session

The “Young Black and Gifted” session aimed to showcase the talents and achievements of young Black leaders, artists, and entrepreneurs. Through this platform, Commissioner Bolton and Lindsey encouraged attendees to harness their creativity and potential to drive positive change.

As a dedicated public servant, and the first black Commissioner in the City of Tamarac, Commissioner Marlon D. Bolton has spearheaded various initiatives in the city, including the launch of the city’s first Women’s Commission, named in honor of Ruth Bader Ginsburg. His commitment to empowering women and promoting gender equality has earned him recognition as a global leader.