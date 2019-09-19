Condolence Book opens at Jamaica Consulate for late Hon. Kenneth Baugh

Dr. the Hon. Ken Baugh (Feb. 24, 1941 – Sept. 1, 2019) -F ormer Jamaica Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Deputy Prime Minister

SOUTH FLORIDA – A Condolence Book opened Wednesday (Sept. 18) at the office of the Consulate General of Jamaica, Miami, in memory of the late Dr. Kenneth Lee O’Neil Baugh, OJ, who passed on Sunday, September 1, following a period of illness.

The Consulate is located at Courthouse Tower, 44 West Flagler Street – Suite 400, Miami, FL 33130. Persons are invited to sign the Book, through Friday, September 20, during the hours of 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Dr. the Hon. Kenneth Baugh, described as a true statesman, had an extensive political career.

A former Minister of Health, and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade

Served in the capacity of Deputy Prime Minister

Member of Parliament for the West St. Catherine area representing the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP)

Former General Secretary and former Chairman of the JLP.

Bestowed with the Order of Jamaica (OJ) for distinguished service to Parliament, public service, and for his contribution to medicine.

Dr. Baugh will be accorded an Official Funeral on Thursday, Sept. 19 at the University of the West Indies Chapel, starting at 1:00 p.m.

He is survived by his wife Vilma, and children.