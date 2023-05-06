A Comprehensive Guide to Colosseum: Facts and Tickets

The Colosseum is one of Rome’s most recognizable landmarks and for good reason. This ancient amphitheater is not only steeped in history, but it is also a marvel of engineering and architecture. If you’re planning a trip to Rome, visiting the Colosseum should be at the top of your list. This article will explore the Colosseum’s history, architecture, and how to buy tickets. So, let’s dive in!

A Brief Overview of the Colosseum

The Colosseum, also known as the Flavian Amphitheatre, is an oval-shaped amphitheater located in the center of Rome. It was built in 80 AD and was used for gladiator contests and public spectacles such as animal hunts, re-enactments of famous battles, and executions. The Colosseum could hold up to 80,000 spectators, making it the largest amphitheater ever built.

History: From Gladiator Games to a Tourist Attraction

Emperor Vespasian built the Colosseum as a gift to the people of Rome. He wanted to create a place where people could come together and enjoy entertainment. The Colosseum was used for gladiator games and other public spectacles for over four centuries until the fall of the Roman Empire in the 5th century.

After the fall of the Roman Empire, the Colosseum was abandoned and fell into disrepair. It was used as a quarry for building materials, and many of its stones were taken to build other structures in Rome. However, in the Middle Ages, the Colosseum was transformed into a fortress and was used by various families for defensive purposes.

In the 18th century, the Colosseum began attracting the attention of artists, writers, and intellectuals fascinated by its history and grandeur. It became a popular destination for tourists, and in the 19th century, the Italian government began a program of restoration and preservation that continues to this day.

Architecture: How Was the Colosseum Built?

The Colosseum is a feat of engineering and architecture, especially considering it was built almost 2,000 years ago. The amphitheater is made of stone and concrete, and its elliptical shape allows maximum seating capacity.

The Colosseum is divided into four levels: the lower levels of stone and the upper levels of brick. The Colosseum’s facade is adorned with arches, columns, and statues, added in the 3rd century AD.

One of the most impressive features of the Colosseum is its hypogeum, an underground network of tunnels and rooms where gladiators and animals were kept before their performances. The hypogeum was also used to transport props and scenery onto the stage.

Colosseum Facts: 10 Interesting Things You Didn’t Know

The Colosseum could hold up to 80,000 spectators, making it the largest amphitheater ever built.

The Colosseum was used for gladiator contests, animal hunts, re-enactments of famous battles, and even naval battles (the arena could be filled with water).

The Colosseum was built in just eight years, from 72 AD to 80 AD.

The Colosseum is located in the heart of Rome, just east of the Roman Forum.

The Colosseum was built by Emperor Vespasian and completed by his son Titus.

The Colosseum’s design was so advanced that it’s still used as a model for modern-day stadiums and amphitheaters.

The Colosseum was damaged by earthquakes in 442 AD, 847 AD, and 1349 AD, among others.

The Colosseum was the site of many Christian martyrdoms, including Saint Ignatius of Antioch in 107 AD.

The Colosseum was abandoned in the 6th century and was used as a quarry for building materials.

The Colosseum has been featured in many films, including Gladiator and The Hunger Games: Catching Fire.

Colosseum Tickets: How to Buy and What to Expect

Buying Colosseum tickets can be overwhelming, especially with so many options available. Here’s what you need to know:

Types of Colosseum Tickets

Standard ticket grants access to the Colosseum, Roman Forum, and Palatine Hill. It costs €16 for adults and is valid for two consecutive days.

Guided tour: A guided tour is a great option if you want to learn more about the history and architecture of the Colosseum. Tours typically last 1-2 hours and cost €35-50 per person.

Skip-the-line ticket: This ticket allows you to skip the long lines at the Colosseum and enter through a separate entrance. It costs €25-30 per person and includes access to the Roman Forum and Palatine Hill.

Where to Buy Colosseum Tickets

You can buy Colosseum tickets online or in person. We recommend buying tickets in advance to avoid the long lines, especially during peak tourist season.

Online: You can buy Colosseum tickets on the official website, coop culture.it, or through third-party websites like getyourguide.com or viator.com.

In-person: You can buy Colosseum tickets at the Colosseum itself or at other ticket offices in Rome. Remember that the lines at the Colosseum can be very long, so we recommend buying tickets in advance.

What to Expect When Visiting the Colosseum

The Colosseum is a popular tourist destination, so expect crowds, especially during peak tourist season. Before entering, you’ll need to go through a security check, so be sure to leave any prohibited items (such as knives or large backpacks) at your hotel.

Once inside, you can explore the various levels of the Colosseum and take in the stunning views of Rome. Be sure to bring a camera, as there are plenty of photo opportunities.

Tips for Visiting the Colosseum