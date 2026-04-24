Complex Ricki Unveils Powerful Message in Signs

SOUTH FLORIDA – In late 2025, Complex Ricki travelled to St. Elizabeth parish in southern Jamaica, to view the destruction caused by Hurricane Melissa. That visit inspired Make A Change, a song of hope amid disaster.

Signs is the title of her follow-up song. Released in January, it is produced by After13 Entertainment, the company that also produced Make A Change.

On her latest single, Complex Ricki addresses a topic that befits her moniker.

“The message behind Signs is about everything aligning towards someone of interest. The song is about consistently seeing things that symbolize a connection to someone else,” she explained.

Signs maintains a busy recording schedule for Complex Ricki, who was born in Kingston, Jamaica’s capital. She also lived for several years in Cleveland, Ohio.

Last year, she released multiple songs including Get Away, Vintage Love and Complex Love Riddim. Her most successful song, however, is With Emotions which came out in 2022.

While most of her music is dance-oriented, Complex Ricki refuses to be labeled.

“My biggest influences are Sade, Bob Marley, Rihanna and to be honest, a few Trap artists and rappers. I grew up with music being played a lot and I moved back and forth from Cleveland, Ohio to Jamaica so my music culture influence is quite mixed-up,” she said.