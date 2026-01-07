FORT LAUDERDALE – Broward’s African American Research Library and Cultural Center kicks off its 2026 CommuniVersity Series: Black History Saturday School on January 24, 11:30 a.m.–1:00 p.m, with a session led by Dr. Melanie M. Acosta. Registration is free and required. Lunch will be provided.

Now in its third year, the CommuniVersity Series is an intergenerational, family-centered learning initiative that engages the community in Black history, culture, and critical inquiry. The monthly program addresses growing concerns about censorship and misinformation in Black history education. It fosters cultural literacy, collective learning, and meaningful community dialogue.

Dr. Acosta’s session, titled “The Jeanes Supervisors of Florida: Her-Stories of Black Women Educator Organizing and Advocacy as the Next Needed Thing,” will spotlight the often-overlooked legacy of the Jeanes Supervisors—a powerful network of Black women educators who transformed schooling across the South in the early 20th century. Guided by their principle, “to do the next needed thing,” these educators advanced community-centered education, advocacy, and institutional change both inside and outside the classroom.

Through engaging dialogue and collaborative reflection, participants will gain practical strategies for addressing contemporary educational challenges. They will learn from the leadership of the Jeanes Supervisors. Attendees will leave with insights and tools. They can apply these to culturally responsive teaching practices, enhance educational leadership, and foster meaningful community-based learning. This draws on the legacy of these pioneering educators.

About Dr. Melanie M. Acosta

Acosta is an associate professor of education whose research examines teacher practice and the educational experiences of Black children, families, and communities. Her work has appeared in Urban Education, Equity & Excellence in Education, and The Journal of Teacher Education. Her community-centered writing has also been featured in Diversity in Education Magazine and the CRESTS Concept Paper Series.

About the CommuniVersity Series

The CommuniVersity Series runs monthly through June 2026 and features scholars, historians, and cultural practitioners addressing topics including Afrofuturism, language, identity, wealth-building, and local Black history.

“We see powerful moments when parents and children learn together,” said Dr. Tameka Hobbs, AARLCC regional library manager. “This program centers on history, identity, and critical thinking.”

Programs for All Ages

Youth, ages 5–12: CommuniVersity Story Time with interactive activities led by AARLCC Youth Services

Teens and adults: Lectures and facilitated discussions

2026 CommuniVersity Series Schedule

Jan. 24: The Jeanes Supervisors of Florida — Dr. Melanie M. Acosta

Feb. 7: From Sun Ra to Wakanda: A Journey Through Afrofuturism — Dr. Sondra Washington

March 7: Talk That Talk: Celebrating African American Vernacular Traditions — Dr. Regis Fox

April 11: The Genesis of Carver Ranches, Florida — Cynthia Strachan Saunders

May 2: Legal Giants of Broward County — Carlisa Russell

June 6: What You Need to Know About the Caribbean: Threads of Freedom — Calibe Thompson, Island SPACE Caribbean Museum