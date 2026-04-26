Community Service Award: Honoring Derrick Scott a Caribbean Media Giant

HARTFORD, Connecticut – There are rooms where Caribbean people go to be seen, and then there are rooms where they go to be reckoned with. On the evening of April 18, the ballroom of the West Indian Social Club of Hartford (WISCOH) was unambiguously the latter.

At its 76th Anniversary Gala — themed “Honouring Our Journey. Igniting Our Future” — the club bestowed its community service award on a man who has spent four decades ensuring the Caribbean story is told with precision, pride, and power. That man was Derrick Scott, Information Attaché for the Embassy of Jamaica in Washington, DC.

But WISCOH was not the only institution at the table that evening. The Court of Common Council of the City of Hartford, the Connecticut State General Assembly, and the office of Hartford Mayor Arunan Arulampalam each presented Scott with formal citations. This was a triple institutional salute that rarely descends on any individual. In particular, it is rare for a Caribbean journalist working in the diplomatic trenches of Washington.

In this diaspora community, people were recognised too little and too late. These honours came with the heavy feeling of being long overdue.

A Bridge Between Jamaica and the World

Martin Looney, President Pro Tempore of the Connecticut General Assembly, spoke plainly about Scott’s 40 years in media. His citation highlighted what consistent Caribbean journalism looks like. It focused on places that have long been hostile to, or indifferent about, the region’s story.

For Looney, Scott was not merely a journalist — he was “a bridge connecting Jamaica to the world, one story at a time.”

Thomas J. Clarke, President of the Court of Common Council, echoed that view with clear authority. He recognised Scott as a brand advocate whose work “amplified the Caribbean voice and strengthened diaspora connections.”

That a sitting civic council president would use the phrase “Caribbean voice” in a formal citation is not incidental — it is a measure of the cultural and diplomatic ground the diaspora has fought to claim.

“The media keeps communities connected. It builds bridges, informs and inspires the public. Derrick understands this very well.” — Major General (Ret’d) Antony Anderson, Jamaica’s Ambassador to the United States

Forty Years in the Trenches

Jamaica’s Ambassador to the United States, Major General (Ret’d) Antony Anderson, offered perhaps the most textured portrait of the man being honoured. Anderson drew on Scott’s full range — journalist, photographer, impromptu drummer at community events — to paint a picture of someone whose presence is never passive.

“He makes his presence felt,” Anderson said, and in that simple observation lay a profound truth about what the most effective diaspora communicators do: they do not merely occupy a room, they transform it.

Anderson’s remarks underscored that Scott’s latter two decades of service, conducted from within the Embassy walls, represent a rare fusion of journalistic instinct and diplomatic discipline — two impulses that do not always coexist comfortably.

That Scott has navigated both with credibility speaks to a professional character forged over four decades of authentic community service. The proud son of Trelawny has never allowed titles or protocol to smother the storyteller’s instinct that got him into this work in the first place.

A Club with a Vision Larger Than One Night

The gala was itself embedded in a larger declaration of intent. WISCOH Chair Beverly Redd used the occasion to announce that 2026 marks a key step. It is a step toward the Caribbean Cultural Heritage Alliance and the launch of a Caribbean Heritage Museum. Both will be housed at the club’s historic Hartford headquarters.

For 76 years, WISCOH has been precisely what Redd described: “a beacon of Caribbean culture, unity, and service.” The museum, she promised, will preserve and share Caribbean stories for generations not yet born.

In that context, honouring Derrick Scott was not merely a ceremony — it was a statement of institutional values. That the Caribbean community chooses to celebrate a journalist, a storyteller, a man who spent his professional life amplifying others’ voices, tells you everything about what WISCOH believes the next 76 years must be built upon. Namely, the unapologetic documentation of who we are, where we came from, and what we have contributed.

Scott himself, never a man for theatrical self-aggrandizement, responded with characteristic grace. He shared the honour with every collaborator and believer who had backed his work. He saluted the club for 75 years of cultural stewardship.

Citation

But make no mistake about what April 18 represented. That night, Hartford stopped to say it on record. In a formal citation, before a roaring room, it said this:

“The Caribbean press matters. Caribbean diplomacy matters. The people who carry that work forward deserve more than applause. They deserve lasting, institutional recognition.”

Derrick Scott earned every word of it.