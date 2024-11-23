Local News

Community Outreach with Commissioner Morey Wright: ‘Commissioner on Your Corner’

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News9 seconds ago
0 0 1 minute read
Tamarac City Commission Appoints Morey Wright As Vice Mayor
Tamarac Vice Mayor Morey Wright
Vice Mayor Morey Wright

TAMARAC – District 2 Commissioner Vice Mayor Morey Wright is excited to announce the launch of a new community outreach initiative, “Commissioner on Your Corner.” Designed to make local government more accessible to District 2 residents, this program offers an informal way for residents to meet and engage with their commissioner, ask questions and share their ideas for a better Tamarac.

Starting in November, Commissioner Morey Wright will visit six different communities within District 2 each month, providing an open space for dialogue, listening to concerns, and discussing collaborative ways to enhance the neighborhood.

The kick-off at Plum Bay on November 9 will start a series in District 2. This series will go to two other locations. It gives residents a chance to meet their local government representatives.

The next Commissioner on Your Corner will take place on Saturday, December 7, for the residents of Woodlands Section 1-8. Also, members of the Broward Sheriff’s Office executive staff and the Code Enforcement team will be present. They will address any community concerns.

Upcoming Locations:

Future dates will be announced for the Fairhaven, Greenhaven, Mainlands 8-9 and Hampton Hills communities.

Visit the Commissioner on Your Corner website. There, you can find the full schedule and locations for the “Commissioner on Your Corner” series. District 2 residents are encouraged to take advantage of this opportunity to participate in the conversation about Tamarac’s future.

 

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News9 seconds ago
0 0 1 minute read
Photo of South Florida Caribbean News

South Florida Caribbean News

The SFLCN.com Team provides news and information for the Caribbean-American community in South Florida and beyond.

Related Articles

Honoring Black History Month at Broward County Library

Honoring Black History Month at Broward County Library

January 14, 2019

More Than One Million People Join Trayvon Martin’s Parents’ Campaign for Justice

March 22, 2012

‘Expressions’ Caribbean-American Exhibition / Trade Show kicks off Caribbean-American Heritage Month

May 10, 2012
Planning to Buy a Sauna? Here Are The Qualities You Need To Look For

Planning to Buy a Sauna? Here Are The Qualities You Need To Look For

July 4, 2021
Back to top button