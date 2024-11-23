TAMARAC – District 2 Commissioner Vice Mayor Morey Wright is excited to announce the launch of a new community outreach initiative, “Commissioner on Your Corner.” Designed to make local government more accessible to District 2 residents, this program offers an informal way for residents to meet and engage with their commissioner, ask questions and share their ideas for a better Tamarac.

Starting in November, Commissioner Morey Wright will visit six different communities within District 2 each month, providing an open space for dialogue, listening to concerns, and discussing collaborative ways to enhance the neighborhood.

The kick-off at Plum Bay on November 9 will start a series in District 2. This series will go to two other locations. It gives residents a chance to meet their local government representatives.

The next Commissioner on Your Corner will take place on Saturday, December 7, for the residents of Woodlands Section 1-8. Also, members of the Broward Sheriff’s Office executive staff and the Code Enforcement team will be present. They will address any community concerns.

Upcoming Locations:

Saturday, December 7, Woodlands Blvd between White Hickory Circle and Bayberry Lane

Saturday, January 11, Lime Bay Clubhouse

Future dates will be announced for the Fairhaven, Greenhaven, Mainlands 8-9 and Hampton Hills communities.

Visit the Commissioner on Your Corner website. There, you can find the full schedule and locations for the “Commissioner on Your Corner” series. District 2 residents are encouraged to take advantage of this opportunity to participate in the conversation about Tamarac’s future.