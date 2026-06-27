Community Leaders: A Call to Serve with Integrity

SILVER SPRING, Md. — Jamaican-born pastor and international faith leader Rev. Dr. Agorom C. Dike is calling on traditional rulers and community leaders worldwide. He urges them to adopt a leadership model grounded in justice, compassion and service.

Dike delivered the keynote address at the Chieftaincy Title Nomination Recognition Ceremony during the 7th Annual World Ebony Network Ethnic Folklore Festival, where he urged chiefs, elders and diaspora leaders to view their roles as a sacred trust rather than a symbol of privilege.

In his presentation, “The Altar and the Ofor: Chieftaincy Redeemed for the Kingdom of God,” Dike said traditional leadership can serve a divine purpose when exercised with integrity and a commitment to others.

“A true chief is not the one who is crowned; he is the one who crowns others,” he said.

Drawing on his background as Nigerian by heritage, Jamaican by birth and American by citizenship, Dike emphasized the need to align cultural traditions with principles of justice and human dignity.

He highlighted concerns including the treatment of widows, the rights of women and girls, high bride-price demands, and the stigma facing unmarried or childless women. He urged leaders to use their influence to protect vulnerable populations and strengthen their communities.

“Culture is not our god, but God is not anti-culture,” he said.

Dike also challenged leaders across Africa and the diaspora to build legacies rooted in education, community development and advocacy for underrepresented groups.

Lifetime of Service

His call reflects a lifetime of service. Raised in foster care in Manchester, Jamaica, Dike attended Belfield High School before studying at the United Theological College of the West Indies and the University of the West Indies, Mona.

Before migrating abroad, he served as a pastor within the Jamaican Baptist Union and held multiple youth ministry leadership roles. His public service included work as a guidance counselor at Glengoffe High School, chaplaincy at Seaforth High School and service as a police station pastor in St. Thomas.

Now based in the United States, Dike serves as president of the Caribbean and African Faith-Based Leadership Conference and as international director of White House Prayer for Our Nations, Inc. He also chairs global affairs for the International Multicultural Ministry at People’s Community Baptist Church in Silver Spring.

In addition, he serves as a personal adviser to Nigeria’s Urualla Kingdom leadership.

Man of the Year Award

Dike was recently honored with the Man of the Year Award at the White House Prayer for Our Nations’ 28th anniversary gala, recognizing his humanitarian work and contributions to faith-based initiatives across the Caribbean, Africa and the diaspora.

Closing his address, he encouraged newly recognized chiefs to use their titles as instruments for impact.

“May your chieftaincy be your pulpit, and may your legacy be souls, not just stories,” he said.