Commissioner Marlon Bolton’s Tamarac Scholars Program Benefits Local Students

TAMARAC – Tamarac Commissioner Marlon Bolton is proud to announce the launch of the Tamarac Scholars program, a new scholarship initiative that will provide up to $2,500 each to select students to help fund their education at a college, university, or trade school.

The Tamarac Scholars program is funded by a $150,000 yearly donation from Waste Management. This totals over $1 million in seven years. The program will give out $112,500 in scholarships each year to students in the City. Also, $22,500 will go to CareerSource Broward each year. This will ensure five more internships for Tamarac students aged 16 to 18. The city’s three public schools will also receive $3,750 annually each to fund programs of their choice.

“I am thrilled to see this initiative come to fruition,” said Commissioner Marlon Bolton, who advocated for the program. “The Tamarac Scholars program will provide invaluable support to our students, empowering them to pursue their academic and career goals. I am grateful to Waste Management for their generous donation and commitment to our community.”

Eligibility

Applications for the program will open at 9 a.m. on April 1, 2025. To be eligible, students must be Tamarac residents attending a 2-year or 4-year college or university, as well as trade schools. Applications must include proof of residency and a letter of acceptance from the school or program.

How To Apply

To apply, residents will need to provide their name, address, email, and city district number. To find your district and get additional information, visit the program’s web page. Only online applications will be accepted.

Representatives from Tamarac schools and CareerSource Broward will come to a future meeting. They will receive checks from the Tamarac Scholars program.

For more information, please contact Maria Smith at (954) 597-3473 or the City’s scholarship website at https://www.tamarac.org/1466/Tamarac-Scholars-Program