Commissioner Jordan honors first African-American female president of DCMA

MIAMI-DADE – Miami-Dade County Commissioner Barbara Jordan recognized the first African-American female president of the Dade County Medical Association (DCMA), Dr. Barbara Montford, on October 23 at the Board of County Commissioners meeting.

“Dr. Barbara Montford is truly an inspiration.” Commissioner Jordan said. “This is a historic achievement that will open doors for many women in the future.”

On June 23, Dr. Montford made history when she was installed as the first African-American female president of DCMA, which is the organization of choice for physicians who advocate for patients and for the quality and sustainability of the practice of medicine.

During her inauguration speech, she said she aims to achieve better representation of African-American and Haitian-American medical communities in the DCMA and enhanced participation of women doctors in various activities. She said her overall goal is to achieve a more diverse, inclusive, and representative association of physicians for Miami-Dade County.

Dr. Montford is a graduate of the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and is board certified in urology. She has served as a board member of the Dade County Medical Association and has over 30 years of medical experience. With multiple hospital staff affiliations, she performs surgeries weekly in Broward and Miami-Dade counties and maintains offices in both counties.