Commissioner Dale Holness Introduces Caribbean Maritime University and Marine Industries Association of South Florida for Monumental Meeting

Broward County – On Wednesday, May 16, 2018, Commissioner Dale V.C. Holness, leadership from Caribbean Maritime University (CMU), located in Kingston, Jamaica, and members of the Marine Industries Association of South Florida (MIASF) met to discuss developing a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between MIASF and the University.

Members of the Caribbean Maritime University faculty at the cooperative meeting were Professor Fritz Pinnock, President; Professor Ibrahim Ajagunna, Deputy President; Deniece Aken, Vice President of Legal & International Affairs; and Eron McLean, Vice President of University Advancement and Development.

Phil Purcell, President/CEO, of Marine Industries Association of South Florida along with several board members welcomed Commissioner Holness and CMU at MIASF’s corporate office.

CMU staff were in in town for the Caribbean Shipping Association’s 17th Annual Caribbean Shipping Executives Conference. The three-day conference, May 14-16, 2018, included 225 high-level executives who are actively involved in shipping and cruise activities in the Caribbean, Commissioner Holness provided welcome remarks on behalf of Broward County at the opening ceremony.

“I thought it was important to introduce these two entities, CMU is the leading university in relation to the maritime industry in the Caribbean and MIASF is the largest marine trade organization in the Southeast United States. I am certain this will be the start of a great relationship,” said Commissioner Holness.