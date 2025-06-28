Commissioner Bastien’s Statement on Trump Administration’s End of TPS for Haitians

MIAMI-DADE – Commissioner Marleine Bastien releases the following statement on the Trump Administration’s decision to end Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for Haitians:

I am deeply disheartened and outraged by the Trump Administration’s decision to terminate Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for more than 500,000 Haitians who sought safety and stability in the United States. As someone who has spent a lifetime fighting for immigrant rights and justice, I cannot remain silent in the face of such a cruel and shortsighted decision.

Contrary to the administration’s claims, conditions in Haiti have not improved — they have deteriorated. The country is grappling with severe political instability, large portions of the country is controlled by violent gangs, and citizens face grave human rights abuses daily, including killings, kidnappings, and gang rape, especially of women and girls. There has not been any election held since 2012, and the entire justice system has collapsed. Forcing families to return under these circumstances is not only inhumane, but also dangerous.

Many TPS holders have lived, worked, and built lives in the U.S. for decades with over a million U.S.-born children. They are parents, essential workers, and valued members of our communities. They contribute millions in taxes and enrich our economy. To uproot them now is to disrupt families, fuel uncertainty, and turn our backs on America’s promise of a safe haven and fairness.