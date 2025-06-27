Commentary With Winston Barnes: Jamaicans There

SOUTH FLORIDA – Today’s commentary was not going to be about the developments in the Middle East but several factors have decided for me that it ought to be.

One is that many of our young people from across the English-speaking Caribbean work on cruise ships all over the world. Many of our young people work in the middle east as teachers, of mainly, English. Quite a few of said youngsters attend school in virtually every corner of the globe.

Well, especially as information travels as speedily as it does these days, we now know of some Jamaican young people who are presently in the middle east, considered trapped, seeking to leave the area.

Previously I have spoken to the of having to deal with the possibility some of these very young people could be dispatched to a war theatre somewhere in the world, being a member of the U.S. military.

So, for the delusional among us who continue to defend voting for the current administration, this is the time for sober reflection.

It can be argued that no one knew this was what they were voting for. Yet, it could hardly have been more clearly explained, it would not be something positive or wholesome. But, the worst part of the delusional thinking that prompted such votes is the talk about voting for a party that supports business.

It hardly makes any difference if you are a one person business, it means you never heard the saying that, “the business of America is business”, regardless of the party.