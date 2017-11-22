Commentary With Winston Barnes: Bye Mugabe

SOUTH FLORIDA – History continues to be made around the globe and one of the more momentous chapters just entered the books in Zimbabwe.

Robert Mugabe was forced to step down by the military and so far, not a drop of blood has been shed.

That alone is remarkable in the world of 2017.

Among the questions to be asked is why did it take the intervention of the military for a ninety three year old to make a rational decision that was also in his best?

That his wife appears to have manipulated the situation is still not a viable rationale for him to have hung on this long.

There are a number of positives however, even as precedents were set.

The military leader insisted the move made by the army was not a coup d’etat, a smart move if only he was playing with words, to allay the fears of world powers from intervening in the country’s domestic affairs.

This shows a calculation made by the military leader who if nothing else had all of his fingers on the pulse of the nation.

How else could the army essentially seize power, have parliament and the people approve when Mugabe resigned shouting applause in parliament and people dancing and singing in the streets?

Yet, after all of the jubilation which was precipitated by Mugabe’s ouster, the people of Zimbabwe have serious work to do to remove the malice and corruption the society has had to deal with for the better part of the last three decades.

I hope that reasonable people will not just hear Nelson Mandela asking “miss me yet”, and as well Bob Marley’s song, “Zimbabwe”, but that they will also help this country move closer towards its true destiny.

