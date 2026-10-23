National News

Commentary: Caribbean Trash Mountain – The Cayman Islands

Photo of Peter Polack Peter Polack44 minutes ago
0 6 1 minute read
Trash causing poor air quality in Cayman Islands

Trash causing poor air quality in Cayman Islands

CAYMAN ISLANDS – As you approach the Cayman Islands by air or sea, the first view is of a huge garbage mountain not like the Blue Mountains of coffee fame as you approach Kingston. There is no comparison. What could be a jewel of the Caribbean is a fake diamond that has multiple toxic substances in the air, every time there is a frequent fire.

Politicians come and go, but there is no remedy as repeated governments trip over their oversized egos.

Mount Trashmore

If their financial sector fails on a world wide corporate tax rule or decline of confidence, there will be very little left from the tourism arm as Mount Trashmore becomes a giant impediment of poor air quality and visual horror.

Other countries like Jamaica have similar waste disposal issues but on a giant piece of land where garbage is out of sight.

Some may ask how this has happened in such a small island with a previous and early good record of governance. The answer lies in the seemingly blind local businesses and electorate who silently agree to kicking the issue down the road. There is also the no small problem of a rookie government content to recline on the past without new solutions or sectors.

If it does not affect the financial industry that carries the budget and the tourists still come, where is the problem must be the thought process. It is that same process that is of no value if finance or tourism tumbles.

It can happen.

Variations of this happens in other islands with different issues that are never dealt with in a sustainable manner.

In a way, the politicians cannot be blamed as they manipulate society in a very modern manner as people continue their obsession with other things like celebrities, mansions, luxury cars and influencers.

Rome is burning, literally.

 

Photo of Peter Polack Peter Polack44 minutes ago
0 6 1 minute read
Photo of Peter Polack

Peter Polack

Peter Polack is a former criminal lawyer in the Cayman Islands for several decades. His books are The Last Hot Battle of the Cold War: South Africa vs. Cuba in the Angolan Civil War (2013), Jamaica, The Land of Film (2017) and Guerrilla Warfare: Kings of Revolution (2019). He was a contributor to Encyclopedia of Warfare (2013). His latest book is a compendium of Russian espionage activities with almost five hundred Soviet spies expelled from nearly 100 countries worldwide 1940-88.

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