Commentary: Caribbean Road to Damascus

CAYMAN ISLANDS – The biblical expression of the Road to Damascus means the transformation, usually of a non believer.

The entire Caribbean is on the Road to Damascus but most are not aware of this development, while many are conscious of aspects of a change on the horizon.

The citizens of the Caribbean have daily become uncomfortable and unwilling to accept ghosts of the past in the form of poor wages, poor education facilities, poor medical care, poor or unavailable housing, poor justice or inequitable distribution of wealth. We are all on the Road to Damascus but some, mostly government and leadership have failed to begin, what is a necessary journey.

At the End of the Road

At the end of the Road to Damascus will be what would be considered a paradise today, but what will be a normal state of existence when the journey is completed.

Children will be born in modern, well managed hospitals that will also treat all persons at no cost for all conditions. There will be no more need to go abroad for specialist treatment.

Children will all attend top schools, all located near to their homes, using specialized buses if necessary, to finally prevent the trepidation and potential attacks of dark, early morning trips. All education will be at no cost from primary to university for the qualified. No harm will come to any child.

Children will no longer be housed in improper structures or disused containers because of a massive government programme to make all housing, livable and appropriate. All water supplied will be at no cost, the most basic need and right.

Children will leave homes in the company of appropriate security personnel and return the same way. Parents will have community security, town crime prevention and city foot patrols in which a climate of fear is a thing of the past.

All children, including 5,000 state orphans in the case of Jamaica, will have access to the necessaries of life as a basic right.

Every man, woman and child in every house, on every street, village, town and city will be on the Road to Damascus.

Sounds promising, even unbelievable, but we all have to travel on the Road to Damascus and any leadership at any level, in the islands or the Diaspora, not on the path to change, have to be discarded, now, today.

Or, we can all just swipe left to return to Never, Never Land.