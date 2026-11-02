Commentary: Caribbean Hubris – The Cayman Premier Land Deal

CAYMAN ISLANDS – The Cayman Islands government lead by the novice premier of the Cayman Islands recently concluded a land purchase that was $1.5 million over one value estimate. That was not the only defect as it was purchased from a person who nominated said rookie premier in the last elections or a connected person.

It was either a schoolboy error given his inexperience in the ultimate post of political leadership or a brazen attempt to reward a political supporter and more.

Questions of Political Leadership

The Cayman Islands has been fraught with inchoate political leadership with the last two premiers only holding office for about two years, a milepost the current premier may not reach.

The Cabinet Review and Its Limits

Just like the stooge who sits at the front of class to please teacher, the premier reported himself to a member of his cabinet, the soon to retire Attorney General, to review any breach of the ministerial code of conduct.

Caesar to Caesar’s wife.

Another schoolboy error at best.

Calls for Independent Investigations

There are a host of real investigations that should proceed immediately with the police, Anti Corruption Commission, the Director of Public Prosecutions, the Ombudsman as well as a close look at the Fraudulent Dispositions Law.

That feint by the embattled premier to the AG is just that, a ploy, a political matter, that could see him resign as premier.

He should stand down while that review or other investigations are pending. That would be true leadership.

Full Disclosure and Equal Treatment

That AG and any other investigators will require full disclosure to include all emails, texts, letters, transcripts of voice calls, log of all calls related in an way to the transaction by any person, known and unknown.

Separate and apart are these legal investigations that should follow. There has been no hesitation or delay to investigate and prosecute a previous premier from the same district, and there should be none now.

That is unless law enforcement will give him and others special dispensation or worse pretend that they require a formal complaint, hitherto unnecessary.

Political Silence and Accountability

There is an interesting silence from the legislative assembly, both government and opposition, who appear to be giving the premier under fire, no support or criticism.

Read, twisting in the wind, watched by all the wannabe leaders.

Every dog has their day, and every puss their 4’O Clock.