CAYMAN ISLANDS – A favoured expression from the days of corporal punishment at home and in schools was Fenneh Grease, a warning to stop or avoid a forbidden act failing which one would Fenneh Grease, meaning, be punished severely. Like the once loved fruit, Macca Fat, it is disappearing into oblivion never to return unless rescued by the youth and social networks.

Fenneh Grease

Fenneh Grease is almost what linguists would call Onomatopoeia, words that mimic the sounds they refer to like woof or moo. Fenneh Grease would be the sound of the punishment.

For years the old guard has ascribed the failure of the young to follow in the conservative and regressive footsteps of subdued behaviour in the face of wrongdoing as the reason for the state of society, politics and the economy.

Nothing could be further from the truth.

For decades, even centuries, the young and vulnerable were brain washed into believing the absolute righteousness of royalty, professionals, politicians and others. They were required to accept their version of perfect truth.

Time has passed and we no longer have to believe royalty on matters of slavery, reparations and sex scandals especially among minors. Illicit wealth of politicians can no longer be ignored or tolerated, just like pedophilia among the medical profession, police or clergy.

The world has turned and is now time for all these people to Fenneh Grease, face the music, go to court, receive the punishment. Unfortunately their coming to justice will not be like the old days. Summoned by parents, teachers and headmasters for belt and cane to receive a dose of Fenneh Grease without complaint or resistance. Having received Fenneh Grease as a child is no reason to perpetuate that fiction of upbringing. Especially among girls, however intolerant their behaviour.

There could be exceptions to modern Fenneh Grease.

The Muslim World

Only Singapore continues caning for criminal offences and the punishment excesses of the Muslim world from lashes to stoning to executions could be considered widespread, modern, Fenneh Grease.

Fenneh Grease would not have to follow these excesses but it could be equally in result.

A politician who is convicted of an integrity or other offence would lose access to state benefits like a pension or forbidden to hold any other public office or corporate position. They would Fenneh Grease then.

A politician who is convicted of an integrity offence would be disbarred from practising law or medicine. That would apply to at least one member of the Jamaican cabinet. If we are to temporarily disbar a lawyer for misogynistic language then we must permanently disbar a lawyer minister for an offence of trust. There seems to be no rush in that direction by all who contributed to that decision, even with natural justice applied. She would Fenneh Grease then.

A politician without ethics would find all national and institutional honours removed. That would be Fenneh Grease.

It may be time for Fenneh Grease after the long road to judgment of culpability by some Jamaican and other cabinet members.

Time will tell.