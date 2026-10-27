Commentary: Caribbean False Inferiority – The Military Clique

CAYMAN ISLANDS – I once represented a man and his partner in the Cayman Islands for exchanging substantial Christmas gifts of cocaine under their decorated tree before being arrested by a raid team of police led by two English imports with alleged special ability. Nothing could be further from the truth as they overruled the local police knowledge of no search warrant being necessary before proceeding to make a simple arrest turn into a disaster.

They were prominent in court to show their diligence until things started to go wrong with the police narrative, whereupon they disappeared, forever. For months they were protected by an English magistrate while the accused languished in jail before my arrival.

A common enough scenario in Jamaica of occasional police error, but we only have ourselves to blame since 1962.

Unbelievable as it sounds there are quite a few colonies that exist today, many British, from the Falkland Islands to the Cayman Islands.

It is unbelievable that nations with their own substantial income, often from the financial sector, still depend on leadership and governance from thousands of miles away for which they have no representation in their law making institutions. Influence has to depend on various groups of friends in foreign places while the mother country, like Britain, disappears into a void of no Brexit, financial problems and social disorder.

No example or help there.

The inhabitants of those colonies have been sufficiently intimidated by their betters across the waters that like their media comments, they are multi-generation anonymous. Votes and support are processed with many foreign nations without a single input from the tiny possessions.

Turks and Caicos Islands

Driven to desperation, even the Turks and Caicos Islands have had to depend on Jamaican law enforcement to preserve their security. Like the Cayman Islands, it had become a tireless exercise to provide a second, sunshine retirement for British police to enjoy elevated rank and pay.

They are always on the boat out.

Jamaican political penchant

The rank and file unhappiness there is mirrored by the Jamaican political penchant to recruit from the military while competent and capable police personnel and others sit on the bench, having spent a lifetime fighting crime, not periodic jaunts to various posts as an administration favourite.

Not a single one elected, but an arm’s length from power.

Colonial inferiority has returned at the hands of Jamaican and other Caribbean governments.

The salary terms of the imported local military or British officials are always far in excess of that for native sons and long term law enforcement officers.

In Jamaica recently, need drove a small charity treat for retired police officers for medicine and a token payment while two young officers were killed.

An exceptional imbalance between the curry favor clique and the work them like a mule mentality.

Churches and the Diaspora must demand accountability or simply acknowledge they are part of the fake truth carnival.

The book of Matthew reminds us:

For they preach, but do not practice. They tie up heavy burdens, hard to bear, and lay them on people’s shoulders, but they themselves are not willing to move them with their finger. They do all their deeds to be seen by others.