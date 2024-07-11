SOUTH FLORIDA – The Consulate General of Jamaica in Miami will celebrate Jamaica’s 62nd Anniversary of Independence with the annual Ecumenical Service on Sunday, July 28, 2024, beginning at 4:00 p.m. The Service will be held at The Faith Center, 5555 NW 95th Avenue, Sunrise, Florida.

This year’s sermon will be delivered by Bishop Clive Porter, Senior Pastor of the Victory Place International Worship Center in Lauderhill. The Officiating Minister will be Pastor Dr. Clyde Bailey, Senior Pastor, The Faith Place Church in Miramar.

The service will showcase the official speech from the Prime Minister of Jamaica, the Most Honorable Andrew Holness, ON, MP. Additionally, there will be musical performances by local artists such as Gospel singer Papa San. Plus, the South Florida Caribbean Chorale (SFCC) under the direction of Steve Higgins, Tallawah Mento Band led by Colin Smith, and the Jamaica Folk Revue, among other talented performers.

Jamaica’s 62nd Independence Anniversary Theme

Relating to this year’s theme “Jamaica – One Love To the World” Consul General Oliver Mair invites nationals and friends of the Diaspora to join in worship celebrating Jamaica as an independent nation. Mr. Mair called on the Diaspora community and allies to come together “as we join forces to rebuild after Hurricane Beryl”.

Proceeds from the Jamaica’s 62nd Independence Anniversary service will go towards Jamaica’s Hurricane Beryl Relief efforts. This is coordinated by the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Emergency Management (ODPEM).