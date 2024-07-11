Local News

Commemorating Jamaica’s 62nd Independence Anniversary in South Florida

Annual Ecumenical Service - Sunday, July 28, 2024

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News1 min ago
0 1 1 minute read
Jamaica's 62nd Independence Anniversary in South Florida

Jamaica's 62nd Independence Anniversary in South FloridaSOUTH FLORIDA – The Consulate General of Jamaica in Miami will celebrate Jamaica’s 62nd Anniversary of Independence with the annual Ecumenical Service on Sunday, July 28, 2024, beginning at 4:00 p.m.  The Service will be held at The Faith Center, 5555 NW 95th Avenue, Sunrise, Florida.

This year’s sermon will be delivered by Bishop Clive Porter, Senior Pastor of the Victory Place International Worship Center in Lauderhill.  The Officiating Minister will be Pastor Dr. Clyde Bailey, Senior Pastor, The Faith Place Church in Miramar.

The service will showcase the official speech from the Prime Minister of Jamaica, the Most Honorable Andrew Holness, ON, MP. Additionally, there will be musical performances by local artists such as Gospel singer Papa San. Plus, the South Florida Caribbean Chorale (SFCC) under the direction of Steve Higgins, Tallawah Mento Band led by Colin Smith, and the Jamaica Folk Revue, among other talented performers.

Jamaica’s 62nd Independence Anniversary Theme

Consul General Oliver Mair
Consul General Oliver Mair

Relating to this year’s theme “Jamaica – One Love To the World” Consul General Oliver Mair invites nationals and friends of the Diaspora to join in worship celebrating Jamaica as an independent nation. Mr. Mair called on the Diaspora community and allies to come together “as we join forces to rebuild after Hurricane Beryl”.

Proceeds from the Jamaica’s 62nd Independence Anniversary service will go towards Jamaica’s Hurricane Beryl Relief efforts. This is coordinated by the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Emergency Management (ODPEM).

 

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News1 min ago
0 1 1 minute read
Photo of South Florida Caribbean News

South Florida Caribbean News

The SFLCN.com Team provides news and information for the Caribbean-American community in South Florida and beyond.

Related Articles

Celebrating World Refugee Day

June 20, 2008
Miami Workers Center Demands Justice and Healing for Black Lives - Santra Denis

Miami Workers Center Demands Justice and Healing for Black Lives

May 31, 2020
Tropical Storm Nate on verge of developing in western Caribbean

Tropical Storm Nate on verge of developing in western Caribbean

October 4, 2017

Protecting and Empowering Kids in the Digital World

January 24, 2011
Back to top button