Commemorating the 10th Anniversary of Haiti’s Earthquake in Miami

MIAMI – Thirty (30) community and religious organizations will commemorate the 10th Anniversary of the earthquake this Sunday, January 12, 2020, in front of the Toussaint L’Ouverture Statue, Corner of 62 Street and North Miami Avenue at 4:30 pm.

Ten years after a monumental earthquake killed over 350,000 people and destroyed Haiti’s major infrastructure, the country has yet to recover and despite millions raised, Haïti and its people are still suffering.

On January 12, 2020, we will unite our voices to pray for a thriving and peaceful Haïti.

Supported by the following organizations: Avanse Ansanm, Haitian American Professional Coalition (HAPC), Rebati Sante Mental, Sante Nou, Robert Philippeaux Epilepsy Foundation, Sant La, Haitian Neighborhood Center, Family Action Network Movement (FANM), Haitian American Community Development Corporation (HACDC) Florida Immigrant Coalition (FLIC), Ayiti Community Trust, Haitian American Nurses Association (HANA), Haitian American Faith-Based Network (HAFBN), Haitian American Chamber Of Commerce (HACCOF) Concerned Leaders of Little Haiti (CLOTA), Konscious Kontractors, Ayiti Toma.