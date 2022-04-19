‘Collection De Pépites’ Showcases B&Bs, Boutiques Inns and Villas in Saint Lucia

[CASTRIES, SAINT LUCIA] – The Saint Lucia Tourism Authority (SLTA) has launched a bespoke accommodations and marketing program to specifically support the 400-plus smaller accommodation properties in Saint Lucia.

Called Collection de Pépites, it showcases a broad range of unique island jewels, including local B&Bs, boutiques, inns and luxury villas. The name originates in the island’s French heritage and means a collection of small pieces or nuggets of gold. The aim is to guide travelers through the options of staying in a property of 35 rooms or fewer. Especially those that may not be as well-known as the island’s hotels and resorts. Many of the properties offer distinct opportunities for visitors to discover culture, culinary and wellness experiences within intimate accommodations.

Intimate Accommodations

Collection de Pépites has a dedicated page on the Saint Lucia website, where travelers can find detailed information on the types of accommodation and search by their specific criteria such as location, family-friendly or price. Visitors can choose their accommodation and click through to book directly on the providers’ site. For commissionable properties, agents can book with the properties directly. SLTA will also assist properties to set up new links with agents in each market.

Lorine Charles-St. Jules, CEO of SLTA said “We are really excited to bring together this collection of wonderful property gems for people to discover. We know from visitor feedback that there is a real demand for these distinct properties. Many of which give the opportunity to get closer to the action for an authentic experience. The motivations to choose a more intimate stay come from a range of reasons. It could be a desire to have total privacy, to celebrate a milestone event in a smaller setting. Or to bring extended families and friends together in a destination as special as Saint Lucia. We are thrilled to offer more choices to our visitors and by highlighting what’s different about each of these properties, we are confident that travelers will seize the opportunity and book.”

All participating properties have been accredited by the SLTA to provide an added layer of reassurance. Ongoing reviews and checks will take place to ensure quality control and safety management.

President of the Vacation Rental Association, Thomas Leonce said, “Working together, the Ministry of Tourism, Saint Lucia Tourism Authority, and the Saint Lucia Hospitality and Tourism Association have created a meaningful avenue for marketing our classifications of accommodation. We look forward to sharing the many compelling attributes of Collection de Pépites with vacationers both regionally and internationally.”

Initial Collection de Pepites property listings include:

Caille Blanc Villa & Hotel – A one-of-a-kind luxury private boutique hotel with a 65-foot infinity pool and waterfall facing the majestic Pitons and the Caribbean Sea

– A one-of-a-kind luxury private boutique hotel with a 65-foot infinity pool and waterfall facing the majestic Pitons and the Caribbean Sea Jungle Escape Eco Lodge – This eco-lodge is a hideaway for couples or groups to enjoy nature in the Saint Lucian countryside

– This eco-lodge is a hideaway for couples or groups to enjoy nature in the Saint Lucian countryside Nescape Studio – A newly built one bedroom apartment in the quiet surroundings of a lush tropical forest

– A newly built one bedroom apartment in the quiet surroundings of a lush tropical forest Paradise Hotel – four stunning cottages set back just off the waterfront overlooking Malgretoute Beach in the south of the island

– four stunning cottages set back just off the waterfront overlooking Malgretoute Beach in the south of the island Rabot Estate by Hotel Chocolat – Set 1,000 feet above the Caribbean Sea with views of the Pitons, this hotel has an open-air restaurant, bar, spa and 14 luxury lodges

– Set 1,000 feet above the Caribbean Sea with views of the Pitons, this hotel has an open-air restaurant, bar, spa and 14 luxury lodges South Sea House – Three highly-rated great value apartments, suitable for 2-4 guests in each, located on a quiet cul de sac in Cap Estate, a residential area in the north of Saint Lucia

– Three highly-rated great value apartments, suitable for 2-4 guests in each, located on a quiet cul de sac in Cap Estate, a residential area in the north of Saint Lucia Têt Rouge – Located on the hills just above Choiseul, at the base of Gros Piton, this four-star boutique resort has six suites with spectacular views

– Located on the hills just above Choiseul, at the base of Gros Piton, this four-star boutique resort has six suites with spectacular views The Suite Spot Apartment – A one bedroom with ensuite bathroom, cosy for a couple’s retreat

Additional B&Bs, boutique hotels, inns and villas will be added to the program following the initial announcement and launch.