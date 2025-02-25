COJO Celebrates 30 Years of Giving Back to Jamaica’s Children

by Derrick Scott

WASHINGTON, DC – CHILDREN OF JAMAICA OUTREACH (COJO) INC. New York-based, organization will recognize eight individuals who have contributed significantly to the mission and vision of the organization.

The honorees will be recognized at COJO’s 30th anniversary Scholarship Gala and Awards on Saturday, March 1, 2025, at the Fox Hollow Country Club in Woodbury, Long Island, New York.

Among those to be awarded are Marcia Y. Skyers James, Lorna Hawthorne, David L. Shields, Andrew P. Morris, Dr. Patricia V. Smith, Dr. Sandra L. Lindsay, and Maurice & Allison Russell.

Jamaica’s Ambassador to the United States, Her Excellency Audrey P. Marks will deliver the keynote address and present the awards.

Founder & Chairman of COJO Gary M. Williams, said “As we celebrate this incredible milestone, we reflect on the impact COJO has had over the years in transforming the lives of children in need in Jamaica. Our anniversary gala on Saturday, March 1st, will be an evening of elegance, entertainment, and philanthropy. Patrons can expect an unforgettable night filled with inspiring stories from past honorees, and a celebration of our esteemed honorees, whose dedication and generosity have helped advance our mission. We are deeply grateful for the continued support of our donors and partners and look forward to celebrating together.”

Founded in 1994 by Gary Williams, COJO has been committed to investing in the future of children, supporting childcare institutions, and, since 2012, providing scholarships for state wards pursuing higher education. Mr. Williams pointed out that since its inception, the organization has provided scholarships valued at over US$300,000.

COJO’s founder and chairman stated that the organization is dedicated to serving less fortunate children in Jamaica. Our mission is to provide adequate access to proper health care, quality education, and the overall well-being of disadvantaged children.