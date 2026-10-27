Coconut Bay Completes $14M Saint Lucia Resort Renovation

All 250 rooms at the Saint Lucia all-inclusive resort are now junior suites. The resort also invested $4 million in new dining and recreation offerings and property upgrades.

VIEUX FORT, Saint Lucia — Coconut Bay Beach Resort & Spa reopened Oct. 17. This was after completing a $14 million renovation of all 250 guest rooms across its adults-only Harmony wing and family-focused Splash wing.

The project, the largest room overhaul in the resort’s more than 20-year history, converted every room into a junior suite. Coconut Bay also invested an additional $4 million in improvements across the 85-acre, all-inclusive property near Hewanorra International Airport.

What changed at Coconut Bay

Each room was stripped to the studs and rebuilt within its existing footprint, including the bathrooms. The upgraded suites feature white granite countertops, vessel sinks, new fixtures, blackout curtains, improved air conditioning, 110-volt and 220-volt outlets, and full-length mirrors built into sliding barn doors.

Harmony junior suites include walk-in glass showers, warm mahogany furniture and seating areas designed for adults. Splash junior suites feature full-size bathtubs, blue-and-white décor, twin trundle beds and sea turtle artwork for families.

Every suite has a private patio or balcony, with views of tropical gardens, resort pools, the Atlantic Ocean or the Maria Islands Nature Reserve.

“This project represents more than new rooms. It reflects our commitment to continually enhancing the guest experience,” President and CEO Mark Adams said. “This is a significant milestone for us, and we’re incredibly proud of the work that has gone into creating more modern, comfortable accommodations that our guests will enjoy for years to come.”

New restaurants, bars and guest amenities

The additional $4 million in resort-wide work includes the new adults-only Oceanside Bar & Grill in Harmony and a swim-up bar at the Harmony Oasis Pool. The renovation team refreshed Coconut Walk Marketplace and Silk restaurant and renovated the restrooms at Trattoria, La Luna, and the main Entertainment Stage.

The Bougainvillea Banquet Room received a vaulted ceiling, new landscaping and walkways. Furthermore, the fitness center added equipment and renovated restrooms. Other updates include lighted walkways in Harmony, new lobby flooring and a shopping area featuring Saint Lucian vendors.

Digital tools and sargassum management

Three new in-room information channels give guests access to dining, beverage, spa and excursion details. A new boom along the shoreline will support the resort’s continuing sargassum management efforts.

More upgrades planned for winter

Coconut Bay plans to open a game lounge with pool tables, table tennis, foosball, televisions and a beverage area. The resort also plans to add a new playground at the CocoLand Kidz Klub, install new guest-room doors, and introduce a key-card entry system.

General Manager John Miles said many of the changes, particularly in Harmony, were shaped by guest feedback.