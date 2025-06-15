Club Kingston Departure Lounge Reopens: A Fresh Design

KINGSTON, Jamaica – VIP Attractions Limited proudly announces the reopening of the Club Kingston Departure Lounge at Norman Manley International Airport on May 29, 2025. This follows an extensive renovation designed to elevate the travel experience for discerning passengers departing the capital city.

The reimagined lounge unveils a fresh, modern aesthetic. It pays tribute to Jamaica’s vibrant culture and natural beauty while delivering a new level of comfort, functionality, and style. With thoughtfully redesigned interiors, the lounge offers expanded seating and upgraded amenities. Additionally, curated art and design touches provide travelers with a serene escape before their journey.

“This renovation reflects our unwavering commitment to excellence and innovation,” said Tanya Beckford CEO of VIP Attractions. “We are proud to offer a refreshed space that not only meets international standards of premium hospitality, but also reflects the spirit and sophistication of Jamaica.”

Guests at the Departure Lounge can now enjoy:

A spacious and stylish new layout

Expanded state of the art buffet

Locally inspired cuisine and premium bar service

High-speed Wi-Fi and charging stations

Dedicated quiet zones for relaxation

Personalized customer service from our renowned team

Club Kingston continues to offer departure lounge access to premium cardholders, airline partners, and travelers who pre-book via www.vipattractions.com. The lounge is open daily and welcomes both business and leisure travelers looking to enhance their airport experience.

As VIP Attractions celebrates this milestone, additional enhancements are also planned for the Club Kingston Arrivals Lounge, ensuring a seamless and luxurious experience at every touchpoint of the Jamaican journey.