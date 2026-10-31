Cloves Indian Kitchen Wins National Jamaican Jerk Day Crown

The South Florida restaurant wins Grace Foods USA’s 2026 Sizzle & Spice competition with an Indian-Jamaican fusion menu.

SOUTH FLORIDA — Cloves Indian Kitchen has won the 2026 NJJD Sizzle & Spice: Catch a Fiyah with Grace competition, pairing Indian spices with Jamaican jerk across a three-course menu. The family-run South Florida restaurant took home a cash prize and trophy in the Grace Foods USA-sponsored contest.

Held in celebration of National Jamaican Jerk Day (NJJD), the competition featured three South Florida restaurants exploring Jamaican jerk through different culinary traditions. Cloves claimed first place, ahead of returning 2025 champion People’s Choice Restaurant, which finished second. Eden Restaurant also competed with an African-inspired menu.

The winning lineup moved from jerk chicken lollipops to black pepper lamb and coconut chai panna cotta — a cross-cultural approach that put Jamaican seasoning at the center of an Indian-inspired meal.

Inside the Indian-Jamaican Fusion Menu

Cloves built its winning menu around Grace Foods seasonings, sauces and beverages, using jerk in both familiar and unexpected ways.

The appetizer, Jamaican jerk chicken lollipops, combined Grace Jamaican Jerk Seasoning, Grace Mild Jerk Seasoning and Grace Green Seasoning, finished with Grace Pineapple Barbecue Glaze.

For the main course, black pepper lamb met Jamaican jerk seasoning, bringing Caribbean heat to the restaurant’s Indian spice profile.

Dessert took a different route: coconut chai panna cotta with pineapple ginger pearls, made using Grace Tropical Rhythms and finished with caramel sauce. The beverage gave the final course a tropical accent.

A First-Time Jerk Experiment Pays Off

For owner Deepak Karamchandani, the win followed the team’s first experience working with Grace Foods products and exploring Jamaican jerk in this way.

“I’m delighted that we won the competition. This was our first time working with Grace Foods products and really our first time exploring jerk in this way. We were surprised by how beautifully the jerk flavors paired with the Indian spices and flavors we use every day. It was a great experience and showed us just how versatile jerk can be,” said Deepak Karamchandani, owner of Cloves Indian Kitchen.

Karamchandani runs Cloves Indian Kitchen with his wife, Shweta Karamchandani, and daughter, Rashi Karamchandani. Both joined him on the winning team.

Competition Heats Up Across Cultures

The competition also featured People’s Choice Restaurant, the 2025 champion, which returned to defend its title and secured second place. Eden Restaurant brought an African-inspired interpretation of Jamaican jerk, adding another cultural perspective to the culinary challenge.

Cloves Indian Kitchen earned a cash prize, trophy, and, of course, the bragging rights that come with being crowned the 2026 Sizzle & Spice champion.

How the Restaurants Were Judged

Judging covered flavor and taste, creativity, presentation, use of Grace products, authenticity and cultural representation, and overall impression.

2026 Sizzle & Spice Results

First Place: Cloves Indian Kitchen — 2026 Champion

Second Place: People’s Choice Restaurant — 2025 Champion

Competitor: Eden Restaurant

Title Sponsor: Grace Foods USA

For more information about the products, visit Grace Foods.