Clothing Collection ‘Legacy Continues’ Inspired by Jamaican Heritage

LOS ANGELES – Jamaican-born film-maker, director and founder of clothing brand Jamroc Dept, Fernando Edwards, has released a new collection dubbed ‘Legacy Continues.’

The clothing collection, which features powerful messages about resilience, as well as some of Jamaica’s national heroes, was strategically premiered ahead of the Emancipendence season in two weeks.

Emancipendence Collection

“This collection is aimed at focusing on the Jamaican diaspora. I want them to be able to reflect and relate to the meanings behind them; especially since we have Emancipation and National Heroes’ Day coming up. So, all of these holidays that are coming up will reflect the whole concept of what Jamaica is. I will also be pushing ‘Out of Many, One People’…,” Edwards said.

The collection features a variety of crop tops, and shirts of different sizes to appeal to all.

Edwards, who designed all the pieces, added that there is an opportunity for prospective ambassadors to rep the brand and earn.

“Right now, you can search ‘Jamroc ambassador’ and you can literally see all the information about becoming an ambassador… the platform is designed to the point where they (ambassadors) don’t really need to communicate with me because they will be able to see everything on their end, in real time in terms of sales, and so on,” he explained.

Edwards, who is now based in Los Angeles, attended the Edwin Allen High School in Clarendon briefly before moving to Portmore.

He received a track scholarship to Missouri Baptist University, competing for that institution in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics over 200 and 400 metres. Edwards gave up athletics after graduating from Missouri Baptist University, where he earned a degree in business management. He moved to Los Angeles, starting a catering business and becoming an actor/director in projects such as the 2023 crime thriller, Rooted Betrayal. He is currently working on another film.

Meanwhile, he is optimistic about the sustainability and future of Jamroc Dept.