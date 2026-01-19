Cleveland Clinic Florida’s New Leader in Urology Care, Dr. Chad Ritch

WESTON – Chad R. Ritch, M.D., MBA, FACS, has been named chair of the Division of Urology for the Cleveland Clinic Florida market. This appointment will be effective January 2026.

Dr. Ritch is a nationally recognized urologic oncologist who has dedicated his career to advancing clinical care, research and education in urology. His expertise encompasses bladder, prostate and kidney cancer. In particular, he has a focus on robotic surgery.

Dr. Ritch’s Profile

Prior to joining Cleveland Clinic, Dr. Ritch served as professor of urology and director of the Society of Urologic Oncology fellowship program at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine in Miami. He has authored more than 150 peer-reviewed publications, book chapters, and scientific presentations. Additionally, he served as principal investigator on numerous clinical trials. He also played a pivotal role in pioneering the single-port robotic surgical system in South Florida.

Dr. Ritch was also the associate director for University of Miami international patient services and led the expansion of the health system’s global footprint.

Dr. Ritch earned his medical degree and MBA from the University of Chicago. He completed his urology residency at Columbia University in New York City. Subsequently, he completed a urologic oncology fellowship at Vanderbilt University in Nashville.

In his new role, Dr. Ritch will lead efforts to expand clinical excellence, enhance resident education, foster innovation, and strengthen academic and research initiatives across Cleveland Clinic’s Florida market.

“We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Ritch to our leadership team,” said F. Scott Ross, M.D., Vice President and Chief Medical Officer of Cleveland Clinic Weston Hospital. “His exceptional experience as a clinician, educator and researcher will further elevate the quality and innovation of our urology program.”