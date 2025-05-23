City of Opa-locka Concludes 99th Birthday Celebration

OPA-LOCKA – The City of Opa-locka has officially concluded its 99th Birthday Celebration, a four-day tribute to nearly a century of history, culture, and community pride. From May 14–18, 2025, hundreds of residents, families, and visitors came together to honor the city’s past and build excitement for its milestone 100th year.

Hosted by the Mayor and City Commission, the celebration kicked off with a spirited gathering at Historic City Hall, where elected officials welcomed the community and reflected on Opa-locka’s enduring legacy.

“Seeing our community come together this week was truly inspiring,” said Mayor John H. Taylor, Jr. “The energy, the joy, and the sense of pride we felt at each event reminded us all of what makes Opa-locka so special. Our 99th year marks the beginning of something even greater as we look ahead to our centennial.”

Birthday Celebration Event Highlights

Kickoff Celebration (May 14): Held at Historic City Hall, this official launch featured remarks from city leadership and set a warm, celebratory tone for the days ahead.

Hawaiian Luau Bingo Night (May 16): Sherbondy Village transformed into a tropical paradise where attendees of all ages enjoyed island-themed games, prizes, and community bonding.

Fun Day at the Park (May 17): Families enjoyed a lively afternoon filled with bounce houses, food vendors, live music, a petting zoo, and more. The event drew residents from across the city and surrounding areas for a day of free, festive fun.

Gospel at the Park (May 18): The celebration closed on a high note with an uplifting program of live gospel music, prayer, and unity—bringing the community together in reflection and gratitude.

As Opa-locka prepares to celebrate its 100th anniversary in 2026, this year’s 99th birthday events offered a meaningful opportunity to reflect on the city’s roots and look forward to a bright future.

“This is more than just a birthday—it’s a celebration of our people, our resilience, and our vision for what’s next,” added Mayor Taylor.

