City of North Miami to Honor South Florida’s Brightest Business and Community Leaders

NORTH MIAMI — The City of North Miami will host the 5th Annual NoMi Honors: In Appreciation of Business and Community Leaders, Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, from 7-10 p.m. at the Joe Celestin Center, 1525 NW 135th Street, North Miami. The event is free and RSVP is required.

The annual event is cultivated to honor South Florida’s brightest business and community leaders who go above and beyond to give back to their communities and make an impact. The event will take place during Black History Month, along with a series of other events throughout February.

“Every year we look forward to producing this event to show appreciation and gratitude,” said Dr. Alix Desulme, North Miami’s Vice Mayor and Honorary Black History Month Chairman. “It is important that the City of North Miami comes together as a community to recognize these leaders and their major contributions to the greater good – that at times, go unsung.”

This year’s 5th Annual NoMi Honors: In Appreciation of Business and Community Leaders honorees include:

Calvin Hughes: Television News Journalist, WPLG-TV

Alourdes Pierre: President/CEO, Ladies of Valor Empowerment (L.O.V.E.)

Mike Pouncey: Offensive Lineman, National Football League, Los Angeles Chargers

MaurKice Pouncey: Offensive Lineman, National Football League, Pittsburgh Steelers

LaShawnna Stanley: Casting Director of Bad Boys

Elric “E-Class” Prince: Owner, Finga Licking

To reserve your ticket, click here

5th Annual NoMi Music Fest

The 5th Annual NoMi Music Fest will feature live performances by CeeLo Green, Adina Howard, Sunshine Anderson and Teenear.

NoMi Fest will be hosted by Chubb Rock and will take place Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, from 6 – 11 p.m. at Cagni Park, 13498 NE 8 Avenue, North Miami.

Proceeds from ticket sales support the City of North Miami’s Water Utility Bill Assistance Program, benefiting residents in financial distress.