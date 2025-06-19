City of North Miami Invites You to Ride & Fete: Carnival by the Pier

NORTH MIAMI – In celebration of Caribbean American Heritage Month 2025, the City of North Miami invites the community to an unforgettable evening of culture, rhythm, and revelry at Ride & Fete: Carnival by the Pier on Saturday, June 21, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

This lively celebration mixes Caribbean style with fun for the community. It includes a two-mile bike ride, glow sticks, paint, powder, and exciting entertainment.

The event begins at Griffing Community Center. The address is 12220 Griffing Boulevard. It will end with a carnival-style party at North Bayshore William Lehman Park. The address for the park is 12220 North Bayshore Drive.

Live Performance: Julien Believe

The event will feature the famous Bahamian Junkanoo artist Julien Believe. He is best known for his viral hit “Whip Whap”. Julien has also performed with stars like Beenie Man, Baha Men, and Miami’s Ball Greezy.

“I look forward to bringing the Junkanoo music to the stage and bringing people together on June 21,” said Julien ‘Believe’ Thompson. “There’s a huge appreciation for Caribbean music, and I’m excited to share this moment with North Miami.”

Ride & Fete: Carnival by the Pier has DJs, costumed partygoers, and a fun Carnival vibe by the waterfront. This event is only for adults aged 21 and older.

Registration is required at NOMIRIDEANDFETE.EVENTBRITE.COM