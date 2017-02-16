City of Miramar To Host Canada vs USA Football All-Star Tournament

The City Of Miramar Remains A Choice Destination For Global Sports

MIRAMAR – The City of Miramar’s Ansin Sports Complex will hold a stake in the global sporting world when it hosts Complete Athletes LLC and South Sask Selects Football annual Canada vs USA Football All-Star weekend, Feb. 22nd-Feb. 26th, 2017.

Canada vs USA Football All-Star weekend

Canada vs USA Football All-Star weekend represents the convergence of over 600 of the most talented youth football players in South Florida and Saskatechewan, Canada together for a full-week of all-star competition.

The tournament week will wrap up with a game played by up and coming, talented senior high school student athletes; already qualified to receive college scholarships.

“A lot of planning goes into making certain this sort of an event run smoothly, so I’m delighted for the support we have received from the City of Miramar and the tireless efforts of those that help put a competition like this together,” said Faheem Ali, President of Complete Athletes.

“The hosting of this event and others has placed the City of Miramar in the fold of choice destinations desired for international, national, regional and local sporting events; complementary to track and field, football and soccer. City venues possessing state of the art Olympic qualifying amenities like Ansin Sports Complex and Miramar Regional Park (16801 Miramar Pkwy, Miramar, FL 33027) has attracted these type of events and their sport trainers to the city,” stated Miramar Mayor Wayne Messam.

A Welcome Camp and Media Day sponsored by the Fort Lauderdale Convention & Visitors Bureau (GFLCVB), will be catered by Hooters at the venue on Wednesday, February 22, 2017 from 6-9pm. This will kick off the tournament week.