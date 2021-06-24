City of Miramar to Host a Free Virtual Job and Education Fair

[MIRAMAR] – The City of Miramar will host a Virtual Job and Education Fair on Wednesday, June 30, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. The event will feature over 40 area businesses eager to meet job applicants as well as 18 colleges and universities who will be ready to meet with individuals looking to further their education.

Applicants are encouraged to have an electronic version of their resumes ready and to be prepared for virtual one-on-one interviews with hiring managers from participating companies.

Participating Companies

Commissioner Alexandra Davis stated, “I am so excited to be hosting this virtual event that will bring together top employers with job applicants in our community. The City of Miramar cares about our residents. Additionally, we are always seeking new ways to open doors for members of our community to land a new job. Plus, identify ways complete a higher education. I am pleased that top companies such as Amazon, the Federal Bureau of Investigations, Miramar Police and Fire. In addition to Starbucks, Walgreens, JL Audio, Carnival Cruise, Calder Casino, and many others. They will be joining us with immediate openings ready to be filled. Additionally, over 18 universities and colleges will meet with applicants online to discuss degree programs and certifications.”

Internship Opportunities

At the virtual event, Miramar residents aged 18-26 will also be able to apply for paid internships through the Waste Pro Apprenticeship Program. They will have positions available such as Driver Trainees and Diesel Technicians.

The City of Miramar is committed to keeping its residents employed. In addition to helping employed residents with career changes that best suit their qualifications. This commitment also extends to residents who are unable to secure employment due to their criminal background. The Miramar Police Department has activated its PRIME Unit (Preventing Repeat Incarceration through Monitoring and Enforcement). This unit assists previously incarcerated individuals with building their resumes. In addition to offering computer access, and finding meaningful employment.

Opportunities with Miramar Police Department

Individuals looking to join the Miramar Police Department can apply at the Virtual Job and Education Fair. If successful, candidates will be able to take advantage of a competitive starting salary and benefits. Including a 4 days on- 3 days off schedule, take-home vehicle program, tuition reimbursement and more.

Register Today

For more information and to register to participate in the Virtual Job and Education Fair, visit MiramarFl.gov/VirtualJobFair.