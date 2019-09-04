City of Miramar Plans Hurricane Relief Efforts for The Bahamas

MIRAMAR – The City of Miramar is committed to helping with hurricane relief efforts for the Bahamas in the wake of catastrophic Hurricane Dorian.

They are mobilizing the community to give as generously as we can to assist the people of the Bahamas who are suffering from its devastating aftermath.

The City will host a Press Conference to discuss relief efforts at 10:30 am on Wednesday, September 4th at Miramar City Hall located at 2300 Civic Center Place.

“The City of Miramar grieves with our Bahamian neighbors as they recover and rebuild from the devastating impacts of Hurricane Dorian. I ask all residents, the Miramar corporate community and friends of the Bahamas to support our efforts to donate critical supplies needed for relief,” said Mayor Wayne Messam.

After stocking up for our own needs in anticipation of the hurricane, most of us here in South Florida now have surplus supplies that can be shared with those most in need and we are encouraging everyone to contribute in some way.

Hurricane Relief Needed items:

Essentials: water and non-perishable foods

Medical Supplies: adhesive/non-adhesive bandages, antibacterial ointment, gauze tape, acetaminophen, aspirin, ibuprofen, rubbing alcohol, hydrogen peroxide

Hygiene Products: deodorant, feminine hygiene products, hand sanitizer, razors, shaving cream, shampoo & conditioner, soap, toothpaste & toothbrush, mouthwash, bug spray, sunscreen, eye drops, hair care products such as brushes & clips)

General Supplies: batteries, disposable cameras, face/dust masks, flashlights, gas containers, generators, hand/feet warmers, masking tape, marking pens, power strips, extension cords, trash bags, zip ties, rubber bands, tool kits, wheel barrels, buckets, packing boxes, packing tape, manual can openers, paper towels, tissues, toilet paper, disposable cups, plates and utensils.

Drop-off locations:

Miramar City Hall- 2300 Civic Center Place. Hours of operation: 7am – 6pm Mon-Thurs; Closed Fri-Sun

Multi-Purpose Complex- 6700 Miramar Parkway. Hours of operation: 9am – 6pm Mon-Fri; Closed Sat-Sun

Sunset Lakes Community Center- 2801 SW 186th Avenue. Hours of operation: 8am – 9:30pm Mon-Fri; 8am-8pm Sat; 8am-5pm Sun