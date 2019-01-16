City of Miramar’s Lakeshore Park Revitalized

MIRAMAR – The City of Miramar is delighted to introduce the new and improved Lakeshore Park located at 8501 S. Sherman Circle—now open to the general public!

The City hosted a ribbon cutting celebration on Tuesday, January 15, 2019 from 3PM to 4PM at the park to showcase the new features.

The 2.6-acre renovation, funded by the City’s Fiscal Year 2013 Bond, included the following:

Site Development, Pre-Engineered “Open-Air” Pavilion Structure, Asphalt Walking Trail, Parking Lot, Concrete Paver Hardscape, Landscape & Irrigation, Site Lighting, Water Fountain, Benches & Trash Receptacles, Bicycle Rack, Fully accessible Playground Area, Playground Equipment, Artificial Turf Grass and Rubberized Safety Underlayment.

Lakeshore Park’s 9.4-acre landscape also features youth and adult tennis programs on 5 clay tennis courts and 4 hard courts, basketball courts, fishing and covered pavilions available for rent.

“The new playground and picnic pavilion are wonderful additions to the Lakeshore Park that will be enjoyed by children and families for years to come,” Vice Mayor Yvette Colbourne enthusiastically stated.

“The park improvements were made possible with the City Commission approval of the FY13 bond.”

“Our parks and green spaces are among the City’s most important and utilized treasures,” declared City Manager Vernon E. Hargray.

“Lakeshore Park has been a well-loved center of history and cultural activity in Miramar. These renovations will improve the quality of life for residents and will continue to serve the community.”