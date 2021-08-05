City of Miami Prepares Its Kids For Back To School

[MIAMI] – The Little Haiti Optimist Club, City of Miami Human Services Little Haiti Service Center, The Green Family Foundation and Partners will be celebrating their annual “Back 2 School” event on Friday, August 6, 2021 at 10:00 am – 2:00 pm at Little Haiti Soccer Park.

Approximately 1,000 City of Miami children from the Little Haiti area will receive free backpacks with school supplies. Plus, lunch on the first come, first serve basis. In addition, kids will be treated to live entertainment, face painting, arts and crafts activities. Best of all, free books and a story-telling area. This area is provided by Miami Book Fair and Scholastics in partnership with the Children’s Trust Learn to Read initiative. Complimentary beauty services including: haircuts, hair braiding and nail care will be provided for free to students.

The Green Family Foundation which is one of our major sponsors says that, “We are thrilled to participate in this worthwhile event. As a result, it will help students in the Little Haiti community have a successful school year. Especially due to this challenging time with COVID-19”.

The Little Haiti Soccer Park is located at 6301 N.E. 2nd Avenue, Miami.