City of Miami Commissioner Christine King Presented with Gold Key Award

[MIAMII] – Women’s History Month kicked off with a spirited celebration hosted by the Overtown Children & Youth Coalition, who presented the City Of District 5, City of Miami Commissioner Christine King, with a Gold Key this past week, at a reception hosted in her honor. The award recognized King for her commitment, services, and dedication to Historic Overtown and the people of District 5.

Over 150 people attended. Dignitaries in attendance included; Miami Dade County Mayor-Daniella Levine Cava, Miami-Dade County Commissioner Keon Hardemon, Dr. Dorothy Fields-Founder, Black Archives, History and Research Foundation of South Florida, Inc. Dr. Enid Pinkney,-Founder-The Historic Hampton House Saliha Nelson, MSEd-Chief Executive Officer-Urgent Inc., Thema Campbell-President and CEO Girl Power, James McQueen-SEOPW CRA-Executive Director.