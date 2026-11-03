Chronixx Sets Brooklyn Return After Eight Years

The reggae artist reunites with New York fans on Nov. 25 as “Exile” puts home, roots and belonging in focus.

BROOKLYN, N.Y. — Chronixx is returning to Brooklyn for his first performance in the borough since 2018. The reggae artist and Irie Jam Radio have announced Chronixx Live in Brooklyn for Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2026, at 7 p.m. at the Brooklyn Armory at the Major R. Owens Health & Wellness Community Center.

The Thanksgiving Eve concert puts an eight-year gap between Brooklyn appearances at the center of the announcement, with the music’s themes of home and community adding a connection for Caribbean diaspora audiences.

“Exile” Brings Home and Roots Into Focus

The announcement connects the Brooklyn show with the themes of Chronixx’s album “Exile”: family, spiritual upliftment and belonging. Its exploration of home and roots gives the concert a cultural frame beyond the return date, particularly for listeners building lives away from their homelands.

For Caribbean diaspora audiences, those ideas speak to the ties sustained through family, music and community. The organizers describe the Brooklyn performance as a roots reggae gathering built around reflection, joy and shared moments.

In the announcement, Chronixx called the occasion “another moment of transformation and celebration” with his NYC family, promising “real heartical roots music like we’ve never seen it before.”

Bobby Clarke, owner and CEO of Irie Jam Radio, framed the partnership as a commitment to the music and the culture behind it.

“This show signifies Irie Jams commitment to showcasing and uplifting our music and our culture at the highest level. Chronixx personifies this,” Clarke said in the announcement.

A Crown Heights Venue With Community Roots

The setting echoes the announcement’s emphasis on community. Located in Crown Heights, the venue was built in 1903 as the Bedford Union Armory and later redeveloped as the Major R. Owens Health & Wellness Community Center. Named for the late U.S. Rep. Major R. Owens, the center now provides recreational and community space for Brooklyn residents.

Chronixx Brooklyn Concert: Date, Venue and Tickets

Chronixx Live in Brooklyn

Date: Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2026

Time: 7 p.m.

Venue: Brooklyn Armory at the Major R. Owens Health & Wellness Community Center

Tickets: On sale through Chronixx’s official website.

For concert updates, follow @iriejamradio.