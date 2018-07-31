Chronixx Drops Powerful Video For “Skankin Sweet” Off His 2017 Grammy-Nominated Album Chronology.

The 25-year-old Jamaican singer just wrapped his Africa tour covering Kenya and Seychelles and heads to North America next month (August 2018).

Upcoming Tour Dates:

WED 01 AUG @ National Stadium in Bermuda

SAT 04 AUG @ Osheaga Festival in Montreal, Canada

SAT 04 AUG @ Parc Jean-Drapeau in Montréal, Canada

FRI 10 AUG @ New Jersey Performing Arts Center in Newark, NJ

SAT 11 AUG @ Franklin Park Zoo in Boston, MA

FRI 17 AUG @ Manifesto Festival in Toronto, Canada

FRI 17 AUG @ Nathan Phillips Square in Toronto, Canada

SAT 18 AUG @ The Mann Center in Philadelphia, PA

SUN 19 AUG @ RFK Stadium Lot 8 in Washington, DC

SUN 26 AUG @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, CO