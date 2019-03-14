Christopher Martin Releases Single “Life”

Focus Track on Upcoming album out this Friday, March 15

New York – VP Records artist Christopher Martin will be releasing his latest single “Life” this Friday March 15th. The focus single from his upcoming album And Then, out May 3rd is an uptempo, feel good song about not taking life for granted and making the most of it.

The video for the single will premiere on March 19th.

Produced by Omar Anthoneil Samuels & Cory William Stoneman and written by Christopher Martin, Omar Samuels and Cory Stoneham, the song follows other album singles “Bun Fi Bun,” “Can’t Dweet Again”and “Come Back” which has over 1 million views on YouTube.

With the upcoming launch of his second album, Chris was determined to give back and help raise the goals and expectations of youthful fans at home and abroad. In doing so, he teamed with the The Kulture Movement on the #NoDisrespect Campaign, which aims to educate the youth on behaviors that garner respect without resorting to violence.

Shani Kulture of Hot 97.1 spearheaded the campaign with his partner Roxie Digital of Hot 103.9 FM and tapped Martin for the “School Tour,” in which workshops and activities with the kids are done to spread the message of positivity and self-worth.

Two weeks ago while in New York, Christopher Martin addressed the students at two Brooklyn schools and shared with them his own unique journey and how important self respect has been for his success. Before performing, he reassured the students of their self worth and imparted the encouraging advice, “I just want you to understand that if you work hard and believe in yourself you can be anything you want to be.”

In addition to the campaign, Martin expanded his philanthropic efforts by supporting the American Foundation for The University of the West Indies (AFUWI)’s mission of raising funds and providing scholarships for needy students at UWI’s 4 campuses in 17 countries, by performing at their annual Legacy Awards gala on February 27th at the Pierre Hotel in Manhattan.

And Then is the follow up to Martin’s debut full length-album, “Big Deal”, which reached the top 5 on the Reggae Billboard Charts in 2017.