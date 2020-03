Attorney Joy Stephenson-Laws is Jamaica’s New Honorary Consul in Los Angeles

by Derrick Scott LOS ANGELES – Prominent health attorney in Los Angeles, California, Jamaican Joy Stephenson-Laws, has been appointed Jamaica’s new Honorary Consul in Los Angeles. Mrs Stephenson -Laws received her appointment and writ of commission from the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator Kamina Johnson-Smith on the 7th of February this year. […]