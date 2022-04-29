Chris Rock’s brother wants Will Smith in a celebrity boxing match in Florida

Chris Rock’s on-stage altercation with fellow Hollywood superstar Will Smith made headlines worldwide. The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air and Men in Black lead famously stormed the Oscars and slapped Rock with force across the face following a joke the comedian made at the expense of Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. Both parties have since apologized for the whole ugly incident that was seen by millions and has gone viral, but one member of Chris’s family is refusing to move on.

Kenny Rock – brother of American stand up comic, actor, writer, producer and film director Chris Rock – is preparing to make his boxing debut. The 42-year-old may be entering the fight game late in life, but he’s a man on a mission and pulled no punches when his involvement in the noble art was announced. No prizes for guessing who the puncher is gunning for as he hopes to get a crack at defending the family name in the squared circle. Could we see Kenny Rock versus Will Smith in a celebrity boxing match for charity? Well, it’s not as far-fetched as it may seem at first glance.

The possibility has gathered so much attention that even some of the best online betting sites are offering odds and accepting bets on the outcome. The bout remains a fantasy at this time, but little more than Kenny’s opinions to go on, but that hasn’t stopped fight fans and followers of the celebrity scene chipping in with their opinions.

Kenny calls out the star of Ali

The top apps have reacted, picking a favorite, offering specials and promotions on the bout and giving members the chance to target a profit, should the bout take place under professional boxing rules before the end of 2022. Can you imagine? Just when we thought we had seen it all with what’s going on over the last two years, we are thrown a curveball like the one we have approaching us here.

Just think, if a friend had suggested in 2020 that in two years’ time, we’ll be coming out the other side of a global pandemic and boxers will be targeting former Mr Nice Guy Will Smith, you would be excused for thinking it was a script from the desk of a film director so far removed from reality it was tragic. But here we are, and if the last two years have taught us anything, it’s that we can take nothing for granted. No matter how crazy it may seem, there’s always a chance, and that’s the approach many of us are taking to this proposed battle.

Who is Kenny Rock, what is his boxing background and is there a chance he will get his wish to trade blows with the actor who played “The Greatest of All Time” Muhammad Ali on the big screen? Is he nothing more than a famous comic’s sibling, or does this guy hold any weight? These are the questions we are now all seeking answers to, so let’s do a little digging and see what we come up with.

Rock to rumble in Florida

For those who don’t already know, Kenny Rock is also an actor who is most famous for his role as Cousin Paul in the 2016 movie Coincidental Killer. But how much experience does he have as a professional boxer? Absolutely none! But when has that ever stopped the sport from sanctioning a fight? This is the game that gave the green light for a boxing debutant in Conor McGregor to fight “The Greatest Ever” Floyd Mayweather and for a WBC belt, no less.

Kenny has signed a deal to take part in a boxing match in Florida on 11th June that will be organized by Celebrity Boxing founder Damon Feldman.

An opponent is yet to be announced, but Kenny spoke at the press conference of his willingness to fight anyone brave enough to share a ring with him. In particular, he wants to get in the ring with Will Smith. No surprises there, then. Tons of exposure and a chance to right the wrongs of the Oscars, all while defending the family name. It all makes perfect sense, in a crazy sort of way.