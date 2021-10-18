Chris Blackwell Gives “No Time to Die” Five Stars

by Howard Campbell

[LONDON, England] – Sixty years after acting as a location scout for Dr. No, the first Bond film, Chris Blackwell has declared the latest movie in the storied franchise as “one of the best ever.”

Blackwell attended the September 28 premier for No Time to Die in London and was overwhelmed by the use of technology which he credits for making it a smash.

“I actually think this one is absolutely fantastic. It’s hard for me to say if it’s better than Dr. No or any of the other ones before, but that was a different era and time,” said Blackwell. “This one has a techy feel which is where the world is today. It just blows your world in that regard and probably makes it the strongest one ever.”

No Time to Die stars Daniel Craig in his fifth and final role as Bond. It was partially filmed in Jamaica where two of the co-stars, Lashana Lynch and Naomie Harris, have roots.

London-born Blackwell also has strong ties to Jamaica. His mother’s family have lived there since the 18th Century; he owns the Goldeneye property where British writer Ian Fleming wrote the first lines of Dr. No in the 1940s.

Fleming was the original owner of Goldeneye, a picturesque getaway in hilly St. Mary parish where Blackwell’s family lived. It was the hot spot for Fleming’s celebrity friends including Noel Coward, Errol Flynn and David Niven.

Blackwell was on site during filming for Dr. No’s Jamaican scenes in 1961, two years after he started Island Records, the company that launched Bob Marley and U2’s international careers.

While he has sentimental attachment to Dr. No, Blackwell does not have a favorite Bond film. However, he names Sean Connery as the best to play Agent 007.

No Time to Die opened September 28 in the United Kingdom and October 8 in the United States. Forbes Magazine reports that the movie has earned $400 million to date.