Children’s Services Council to Host Youth & Family Summit

LAUDERHILL—The Children’s Services Council of Broward County (CSC) will host the 2017 Youth and Family Summit at the Greater Fort Lauderdale Convention Center, on Tuesday, February 21st from 8 a.m.-4 p.m.

The event, “Building a Better Broward: A Shared Agenda for Children” will bring together child advocates, child service professionals, parents, youth and members of the business community to hear from experts, network, share experiences, be entertained and provide input on issues related to improving the lives of children, youth and families in Broward.

Youth & Family Summit Guest Speakers

Speakers include Kevin Haggerdy, the Director for the Center for Communities that Care and Maya L. Harris, attorney, public policy advocate, philanthropic leader, current Visiting Scholar at Harvard Law School and a Senior Fellow at the Center for American Progress. In addition, U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz and former U.S. Sen. George LeMieux will be in attendance.

“I am thrilled to be able to participate in this truly important summit,” said Rep. Wasserman Schultz. “A strong and healthy start in life makes all the difference in putting a child on the path toward an excellent education, a meaningful career, and a lifetime of success. And that’s exactly what this summit will help our children achieve.”

Activities will include interactive concurrent sessions featuring youth voices, and Broward County Public School’s debate teams, as well as a deeper dive into issues discussed throughout the day led by local and national experts.

“Anyone who cares about the children and families of Broward County needs to attend this summit,” said Cindy Arenberg Seltzer, President/CEO of the CSC. “Hundreds of people will be coming together from every sector with a single focus: what can we do to improve the lives of the children and families of Broward County,” she said.

