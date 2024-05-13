National News

Children of Jamaica Outreach (COJO) Brings Hope to Jamaican Children in State Care

Scholarship Presentation on Wednesday, May 15th in Kingston, Jamaica

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News2 mins ago
0 4 2 minutes read
Children of Jamaica Outreach (COJO) Brings Hope to Jamaican Children in State Care
COJO 2023 Scholarship Recipients pose with COJO Founder Gary Williams (left) and CPFSA Acting CEO Michelle McIntosh Harvey | Photo by: Lyndon Taylor

NEW YORK, NY – Children of Jamaica Outreach (COJO), a renowned New York-based nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting underserved youth, for three decades is embarking on its annual mission of hope and empowerment as members of the executive, led by Gary Williams, Founder travel to Kingston, Jamaica as part of Child Month. While in Jamaica, COJO is set to present some 15 scholarships to deserving children in state care, marking a significant stride in their ongoing commitment to education and community development.

Scheduled for May 13-18, COJO’s visit to Kingston underscores their unwavering dedication to fostering positive change and providing opportunities for disadvantaged children. This collaborative effort between COJO and its local partner the Child Protection and Family Services Agency (CPFSA) in Jamaica aims to uplift and empower vulnerable youth through access to education, ultimately paving the way for a brighter future.

Children of Jamaica Outreach (COJO) Brings Hope to Jamaican Children in State Care
COJO 2023 Scholarship Recipients pose with COJO Founder Gary Williams (left) and CPFSA Acting CEO Michelle McIntosh Harvey | Photo by: Lyndon Taylor

Scholarship Presentation

The scholarship presentation ceremony, which will take place on Wednesday, May 15 at the Jamaica Pegasus Hotel, will be a momentous occasion filled with joy and anticipation. COJO’s representatives, along with esteemed guests, including government, corporate and community leaders, will come together to celebrate the remarkable achievements of these deserving recipients and to reaffirm the organization’s steadfast support for their academic endeavors.

Founded on the principles of compassion and solidarity, COJO has been instrumental in transforming the lives of countless children across Jamaica and beyond. Through initiatives ranging from educational scholarships to healthcare assistance and infrastructure development, COJO continues to make a meaningful difference in the lives of those in need, embodying the spirit of hope and resilience.

“We are thrilled to be returning to Jamaica to celebrate the remarkable achievements of these talented young individuals,” said Gary Williams, COJO Founder. “Education is the cornerstone of national development, and through these scholarships, we hope to provide the necessary support and resources for these children to pursue their dreams and unlock their full potential.”

Community Support

COJO wishes to extend its gratitude to its individual donors as well as corporate partners for the support of its mission to Kingston, which will include a visit to Glenhope Nursery in collaboration with JetBlue, to facilitate the painting of the library, which COJO built many years ago.

Among the companies which have supported COJO for this 2024 mission trip: JetBlue Airways for airline tickets. In addition, Enterprise Jamaica for ground transportation. Plus, Sherwin Williams, for supplying paint for the Glenhope Nursery outreach initiative.

 

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News2 mins ago
0 4 2 minutes read
Photo of South Florida Caribbean News

South Florida Caribbean News

The SFLCN.com Team provides news and information for the Caribbean-American community in South Florida and beyond.

Related Articles

New Partnership To Propel Caribbean Food And Beverage Sector

January 7, 2015
Preserve Caribbean Biodiversity

CHTA, CAST and CBF Join Forces to Preserve Caribbean Biodiversity

September 22, 2023

Hundreds Pay Tribute to Jamaica’s Vicar Bishop Don Taylor

June 10, 2014
Caribbean Airlines' CEO Garvin Medera Caribbean Airlines Jamaica Based Operations Restart As Repatriation Flights Continue

Message from Caribbean Airlines’ CEO Garvin Medera to Customers

March 21, 2020
Back to top button