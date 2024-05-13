Children of Jamaica Outreach (COJO) Brings Hope to Jamaican Children in State Care

NEW YORK, NY – Children of Jamaica Outreach (COJO), a renowned New York-based nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting underserved youth, for three decades is embarking on its annual mission of hope and empowerment as members of the executive, led by Gary Williams, Founder travel to Kingston, Jamaica as part of Child Month. While in Jamaica, COJO is set to present some 15 scholarships to deserving children in state care, marking a significant stride in their ongoing commitment to education and community development.

Scheduled for May 13-18, COJO’s visit to Kingston underscores their unwavering dedication to fostering positive change and providing opportunities for disadvantaged children. This collaborative effort between COJO and its local partner the Child Protection and Family Services Agency (CPFSA) in Jamaica aims to uplift and empower vulnerable youth through access to education, ultimately paving the way for a brighter future.

Scholarship Presentation

The scholarship presentation ceremony, which will take place on Wednesday, May 15 at the Jamaica Pegasus Hotel, will be a momentous occasion filled with joy and anticipation. COJO’s representatives, along with esteemed guests, including government, corporate and community leaders, will come together to celebrate the remarkable achievements of these deserving recipients and to reaffirm the organization’s steadfast support for their academic endeavors.

Founded on the principles of compassion and solidarity, COJO has been instrumental in transforming the lives of countless children across Jamaica and beyond. Through initiatives ranging from educational scholarships to healthcare assistance and infrastructure development, COJO continues to make a meaningful difference in the lives of those in need, embodying the spirit of hope and resilience.

“We are thrilled to be returning to Jamaica to celebrate the remarkable achievements of these talented young individuals,” said Gary Williams, COJO Founder. “Education is the cornerstone of national development, and through these scholarships, we hope to provide the necessary support and resources for these children to pursue their dreams and unlock their full potential.”

Community Support

COJO wishes to extend its gratitude to its individual donors as well as corporate partners for the support of its mission to Kingston, which will include a visit to Glenhope Nursery in collaboration with JetBlue, to facilitate the painting of the library, which COJO built many years ago.

Among the companies which have supported COJO for this 2024 mission trip: JetBlue Airways for airline tickets. In addition, Enterprise Jamaica for ground transportation. Plus, Sherwin Williams, for supplying paint for the Glenhope Nursery outreach initiative.